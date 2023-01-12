Shure and D-Tools Partner to Support Integrators—What to Know

Shure (opens in new tab) has joined D-Tools’ (opens in new tab) Industry & Insights (i3) Program.

D-Tools provides business software that caters to the needs of system design and installation firms. Its software solutions are used by nearly 7,000 residential, commercial, and security integrators, as well as technology managers at universities, corporations, and government entities.

Now a member of the i3 Program, the entire Shure product catalog is officially available in the D-Tools Cloud and System Integrator software. Users can access up-to-date Shure product specifications and list price information through an extensive and integrated product library.

By working with innovative industry partners like D-Tools, Shure is making it easier for integrators to manage all aspects of their business processes—from sales, system design, procurement, and project management to reporting.

Shure and D-Tools are offering new users a special extended 45-day free trial of D-Tools Cloud at https://hubs.la/Q01vpHMb0 (opens in new tab).