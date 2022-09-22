Canadian Pricing Now Available in D-Tools Cloud

D-Tools (opens in new tab) extended support for its Canadian dealers by providing Canadian pricing for its cloud-based platform through direct integrations with leading industry suppliers.

Currently serving nearly 1,000 system integrators in North America, D-Tools Cloud is an easy-to-implement cloud-based platform that offers an alternative to system integrators in the region seeking ways to close more business faster and drive increased productivity from any web-enabled device.

Previously only available for the U.S., integrations with ADI, Staub, Paradigm, Anthem, Martin Logan, IC Realtime, Sonos, and Sound United brands including brands Denon, Marantz, Polk, and Definitive Technology, provide Canadian customers utilizing D-Tools Cloud access to detailed, up-to-date product information and real-time pricing, to simplify and expedite their proposal throughput and procurement process.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with D-Tools," commented Bryan Sack, vice president of Staub Electronics. "For over 24 years, D-Tools has helped integrators streamline their business processes thanks to their unique solution and we are looking forward to giving Canadian integrators the ability to access our leading brands through the D-Tools Cloud platform. Not only will this agreement allow our partners to save time maintaining their database, it will also give them an opportunity to optimize their procurement and efficiently manage their projects."

Customers attest that D-Tools Cloud delivers on the promise to reduce their proposal backlog by expediting the generation and throughput of proposals, allowing them to close business faster and focus on the next opportunity. The platform's interactive, multimedia proposals and browser-based visual quoting create a collaborative experience with clients, leading to prompt e-sign approval and deposit and higher close rates. In addition, D-Tools Cloud's post-sales capabilities, such as scheduling, project planning, task management, and time tracking, help integrators ensure that jobs are delivered on time and budget.