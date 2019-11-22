ShowMeCables Now Offering L-com M12 Cables for Industrial Applications

The What: ShowMeCables is now offering a new line of commercial-grade Category 5e M12 cable assemblies manufactured by L-com. Designed to provide secure connections for industrial networking applications, the new M12 Ethernet cables are built to endure the harshest environments.

The What Else: With an IP68 rating and industrial outdoor FR-TPE jacket, L-com Cat5e M12 cables are designed for wet and corrosive environments and can be used in industrial applications, factory automation, or in fieldbus networks that have sensors and actuators. With locking threads on either end, the threading around each male pin screws into the female end, which creates a tight seal that is resistant to environmental factors. A variety of industries utilize these L-com Cat5e M12 cables, including manufacturing automation, transportation, agriculture, robotics, and alternative energy.

The Bottom Line: ShowMeCables carries four variations of the L-com Category 5e M12 4 Position IP68 D-coded cables, including male to male, male to female, male to RJ45, and female to RJ45. They are resistant to oil, sunlight, weld splatter, and other environmental factors, are offered in multiple lengths and are available for same day shipping.