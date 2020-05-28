Shift Offers Free VR Training for COVID-19 Healthcare Workers

Shift, a futuristic technology company based in Oregon, is offering free virtual reality (VR) training for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the company's website, the Shift training program uses immersive VR training that was developed with content from the University of Portland School of Nursing to serve healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video below to learn more about Shift's COVID-19 VR training.

“Our goal was to provide virtual reality COVID-19 training for healthcare workers and those working in post-acute care and long-term care facilities who are being asked to engage in care that is outside their normal practice as well as for those whose training is out of date,” Wendy Morgan, the company's CEO and co-founder, told VR Scout.

The free training is currently being offered in Oregon. To learn more or to register, visit shiftbias.com/register-for-training

