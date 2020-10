Leyard and Planar announced that Shaun O’Brien has joined the North America sales team as Southern California Regional Account Manager.



O’Brien will manage Leyard and Planar’s sales efforts in Southern California. O’Brien comes to Leyard and Planar with 16 years of experience in the ProAV industry with significant expertise in the video wall market. Prior to joining Leyard and Planar, he was the Director of Technical Solutions at Premier Mounts.