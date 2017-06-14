Sharp Announces InfoComm Product Line-Up

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America announced "Play Ball with Sharp" at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, Fla. June 14 - 16, 2017. The theme is based on the brand's ongoing commitment to collaboration and teaming, which Sharp will represent with a number of new and recently announced product innovations.



Sharp will present the 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) PN-R706 professional LCD monitor, an expansion on the award-winning and highly acclaimed PN-R series, which will make its first appearance at the show. It offers high-impact screen space along with the flexibility to match virtually any installation location. The PN-R706 comes with DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity, as well as an expandable interface and an optional wireless board or HDBaseT 2.0 receiver board. It's also compatible with Crestron Connected and Extron XTP systems to remotely control and manage each monitor.

Sharp will also exhibit the 70" Class (69.5" diagonal) PN-LE701 commercial-grade LCD display. The PN-LE701 combines full-HD image quality and a thin profile with a built-in tuner for the ultimate viewing experience. Its cutting-edge picture technology delivers amazing detail, gorgeous color depth and consistent image quality. The advanced pixel structure enables stunning 4 million : 1 dynamic contrast for deeper blacks and whiter whites. It's perfect for sports bars, waiting rooms and other business locations that need to grab viewer attention for a new level of engagement.

Sharp will also preview its upcoming SHARP Open Architecture Platform, which is expected to make its debut beginning this Fall. The Android based SoC-platform player will be built into a new lineup of displays providing an easy way for customers to download, store, manage, and play digital signage content. Sixteen CMS providers have signed on and are getting ready to take the field. Among the new all-star players are: Appspace, Capital Networks, CityMeo, Easy Screen, Enplug, Grassfish, Industry Weapon, Navoria Labs, Omnivex, Onsign TV, OptiSigns, Ping HD, Revel Digital.com, Starmont, STiNO, and Videro.

Sharp also announces its largest professional display upgrade with the PN-R903A LCD monitor, a towering 90" Class (90 1/16" diagonal) screen that can show life-size images of people. This LCD excels in various indoor venues including retail, educational, conference rooms and public spaces. It incorporates Sharp's Ultraviolet-induced Multi-domain Vertical Alignment (UV2A) technology, which ensures highly efficient backlight use and prevents light leakage. The panel also has a full-array LED backlight to give images remarkably uniform brightness.

Familiar faces at the Sharp booth this year include the PN-LE901 90" Class (90 1/64" diagonal) commercial LCD display, which will welcome visitors to the Sharp coffee station. Sharp will also highlight its PN-L401C AQUOS BOARD interactive display system in a huddle space environment. Finally, Sharp will show its installation versatility that enables its PN-R and PN-Y Series professional grade models to be installed in a variety of basic orientations including, face-up, tilt backward, tilt forward and the ability to suspend its PN-R Series models with wires, making it ideal for indoor open layout environments. These award winning monitors will also be displayed to show how it incorporates Mini Open Pluggable Specification. Mini OPS, which Sharp brings to market in collaboration with Intel®, offers a high level of flexibility and is designed to meet the needs of today and tomorrow.

In July, Sharp will introduce an expansion of its award-winning AQUOS BOARD interactive display line, introducing the 60" Class (60.1" diagonal) PN-C605B. Also in July, Sharp plans to introduce the new 60" Class (60.1" diagonal) PN-R606 display, further expanding our award-winning PN-R professional-grade series. In August, Sharp plans to launch additional sizes for our PN-LE commercial-grade series, with integrated tuner, in 60" (60.1" diagonal) and 80" (80" diagonal) models.

"At Sharp we're aware of the value of our strategic alliances in the Pro AV space to continue bringing the most effective solutions to the market, and that's the premise behind Play Ball with Sharp," said Gary Bailer, director of product planning and marketing, Pro AV Products, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "We're sure to hit a home run at InfoComm 2017 with the most powerful lineup of professional and interactive display technology, which will show why it makes sense to team up with Sharp."