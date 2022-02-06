Seriously Sweet Sounds

For a company better known for supplying exceptional club sound systems around the world, there was a recent "sugar coated" opportunity for Void Acoustics. Kingdom of Sweets is a retail sweet shop operation in key cities around the United Kingdom, in addition to a number of flagship stores in major European cities.

“We’ve been aware of Void Acoustics for many years, and when we got the brief from our client, it was evident that this was a quirky and demanding project which had Void written all over it," recalled Alan Smith, business development manager for AT&C. “We had been asked to specify a sound system to ‘up the ante’ on the customers’ audio experience, whilst providing a bespoke design complementing the eye-catching and colourful presentation synonymous with all Kingdom of Sweets stores.

"Our client specifically asked for a clean sounding, bass-heavy system—with the audio reflecting the visually flamboyant experience for customers coming in to shop for their sugary goodies. It was clear that Void were the audio manufacturer to work with.”

(Image credit: Void Acoustics)

Kingdom of Sweets outlets have opened around the United Kingdom, with bespoke manufactured and custom-coloured Void Acoustics speakers to reflect the vibrant orange and purple pantones of the retail brand. “Alongside the unique design of Void speakers, the fact the fibreglass speakers could be custom sprayed in the corporate colors was a major selling point," Smith added.

Void’s head of sales, Mike Newman, was excited to be involved in the project. “This type of project couldn’t be more polar opposite when considering the projects Void Acoustics are well known for," he explained. "The Void brand is more associated with clubs and dance venues than sweet shops, and so it was great to have a completely different project to introduce our systems into. And actually, the key elements remain the same—with attention-to-design-detail, an exceptional audio quality, and exacting installation values at the core of the project.”

A series of the Air 8s, supported by Venu 212 V2 bass enclosures and the Bias Q2 amp, were installed into the Bath store. In the smaller store in Berkshire, the Indigo 6s were installed alongside the Cirrus 6.1 ceiling loudspeakers and the smaller bass Venue 112 V2 unit accompanied by the Bias Q1 amp. In Leeds, the shop’s audio system features Venu 10s and Venu 212 V2s.

Meanwhile, the largest store, located in London, opened with the two-floor shop being served by a number of the Airten V3s and Air 8s alongside Venu 212 V2s to supply the desired bass impact. The system also includes amplification from the Bias Q2 amp and newly released WM Touch Control Panel, allowing easy operation for the store staff.

“We were delighted to have partnered with AT&C on this new type of project for us," Newman said. "Given the incredibly positive reaction from the client, and the way the project was managed, I know we have started to build a great relationship with Alan and his team."