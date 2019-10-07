Sennheiser, Neumann, and Igloo Vision Cooperate on Shared VR

Igloo Vision has partnered with Sennheiser and Neumann to create a customizable Shared VR solution that can immerse entire teams in 360-degree or VR content.

Stunning entertainment, fully realistic training, or inspirational video soundscapes—the new spatial audio solutions created by Shared VR company Igloo Vision and audio experts Sennheiser and Neumann are designed to turn the individual VR experience into a new form of collective enjoyment. The solution lets museums, artists, education facilities, event spaces, architects, and corporations offer immersive experiences that can be fully tailored to their needs.

The system combines an Igloo Shared VR space with an AMBEO 9.1 sound system created from compact Neumann KH 80 DSP studio monitors. The environments act like a giant VR headset: Wraparound sound and vision immerse entire teams in 360-degree or VR content. With Igloo spaces ranging in size from 5 to 21 meters (16-68 feet) in diameter, up to 750 people can join the experience and be engaged, inspired, or entertained. Adding the Sennheiser AMBEO 9.1 system means that true 3D spatial soundscapes can be reproduced, enabling sound designers to precisely pinpoint the locations and sources of different sounds, accurately linking what is seen with what is heard.

Watch the video below to learn more about the system.

The first step in the partnership has been to install and calibrate the 9.1 loudspeaker system in the standard 6-meter (19-foot) Igloo Shared VR cylinder. The resulting AMBEO Igloo cylinder works with an acoustically transparent screen that lets the high-quality audio pass unhindered, allowing for full immersion in both audio and video.

The Neumann KH 80 DSP loudspeakers are set up in a 9.1 arrangement behind the acoustically transparent screen of the Igloo cylinder, fully enveloping visitors in the orchestra sound. (Image credit: Igloo Vision)

“The spatial audio experience really makes or breaks the illusion—and this captivating combination of 360-degree video and spatial 3D audio creates a totally convincing experience of being in a different environment,” said Véronique Larcher, director of AMBEO Immersive Audio at Sennheiser.

“Besides the huge field of immersive experiences for brands, Igloo is active in the field of simulation, where real-life scenarios are recreated for training and education purposes, and also in visualization, helping customers see how finished design concepts will look and feel,” said Colin Yellowley, founder and head of R&D of Igloo Vision. “With three-dimensional audio added to the 360 vision, we can now create even more lifelike experiences for clients.”

Thanks to the partnership, Igloo is able to offer a wide range of ready-made spatial audio solutions. In addition to the 6-metre Igloo cylinder, Sennheiser AMBEO systems can be specified and calibrated for any Igloo products, which range from 2.5-meter (8-foot) projection cubes right up to 21-meter projection domes. Clients and sound designers are invited to experience and to test their existing content at Igloo Vision’s Shared VR demo center in Wood Green, London.