Sennheiser Launches SP 30 Speakerphone and Century ANC Headset

The What: Sennheiser has released the new SP 30 Speakerphone, a wireless conferencing solution that brings Bluetooth to its line of portable, plug-and-play audioconferencing solutions, and the new premium wired, Century SC 660 ANC USB headset, which Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and proximity-sensing capabilities.

Sennheiser's SP 30 Speakerphone

The What Else: The SP 30 Speakerphone allows mobile workers to set up a conference call via a wireless Bluetooth connection for up to eight people – anytime, anywhere. It’s a flexible, easy-to-deploy collaboration tool for meetings in and out of the office, supporting calls for multiple participants with a set-up time of a matter of seconds. Its lightweight design and features such as Bluetooth and USB-C capability and multipoint connectivity with up to three devices allows the versatile SP 30 to perform as a personal device for instant conference calls on-the-go, or to be leveraged as a shared tool in huddle spaces and small- to mid-sized meeting rooms.

Two noise and echo cancelling microphones with long-range voice pick-up and an ultra-low distortion speaker with clear voice reproduction create an exceptional speech and audio experience for conference calls, music, and multimedia use. If needed, an integrated voice assistant is a touch away.

Sennheiser's Century Series ANC headset

The addition of an ANC headset to the top-selling Century Series office headsets allows office workers who spend all day in contact centers and open noisy offices to have greater control over the level of noise pollution throughout their workdays. It’s a headset solution for improved comfort and productivity in noisy open work spaces. The new model, Century SC 660 ANC USB, is for customer-centric workers who need a durable wired headset with outstanding sound quality, effective call handling, and excellent comfort.

The ANC feature can be switched on and off via the in-line call control, and the headset’s innovative proximity sensor technology allows users to take a call, put it on hold, and resume the call by taking the headset on and off. It features thick leatherette ear pads with a high level of comfort and passive noise damping, which ultimately enhances the audio music performance. Sennheiser’s finely engineered voice clarity and the ultra noise-cancelling microphone provide a natural listening experience and impeccable speech output.

The Bottom Line: The SP 30 and the SP 30 + variant are available from April 15, 2019. Pricing is $209 to $259. The new Century ANC cost $249.