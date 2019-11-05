Sennheiser Debuts Microsoft Teams-Certified EXPAND SP 30T Conferencing Solution

The What: Sennheiser has announced a new addition to its EXPAND product line with the launch of the EXPAND SP 30T portable wireless speakerphone at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, FL.

The What Else: The EXPAND SP 30T offers an integrated Teams experience including a dedicated Microsoft Teams button—providing easier access to key functionalities to improve productivity and efficiency. From the speakerphone itself, Microsoft Teams’ users can open Teams, activate Cortana, check the Teams connection status via the white LED light, and receive notifications for missed calls, voice messages, and meetings in progress.

“The integration with Microsoft Teams promotes a more intuitive, streamlined workplace of the future—boosting efficiency, increasing collaboration, and enabling innovation,” said Theis Moerk, vice president of product management, Enterprise Solutions at Sennheiser. “Supporting the Microsoft product suite allows our customers to further reimagine the way they work regardless of their environment.”

The EXPAND SP 30T is a portable wireless speakerphone for today’s mobile workforce, supporting both personal and small to medium sized conferencing up to eight people. Users can set up a call at a moment’s notice or use the device as part of a permanent conference room solution. Building on the EXPAND line’s flagship product, the EXPAND SP 30T features 18 hours of battery life, portable Bluetooth or USB-C connection, and multipoint connectivity for up to three devices, enabling users to connect to conferencing anywhere, anytime.

In addition, the EXPAND SP 30T provides high audio performance with Sennheiser Voice Clarity—an ultra-low distortion speaker plus echo and noise-cancelling microphones supported by advanced DSP algorithms. This makes for clear audio for calls, music, and multimedia in even the noisiest environments. The EXPAND SP 30T features a compact, lightweight design with convenient cable winding and safe dongle storage for ease of travel. It features an improved speech and listening experience with duplex performance for up to eight participants—acting as a personal device for conferences on the go or a shared tool in huddle spaces as well as small to mid-sized meeting rooms. The EXPAND SP 30T also offers flexible connectivity options to PC and smartphone devices.

“As our customers increasingly depend on Microsoft Teams for calling and meetings in their modern workplace, devices like the Sennheiser Expand SP 30T play an important role in enabling a high-quality experience for today’s highly mobile users,” said Ilya Bukshteyn, partner director, Microsoft Teams Devices. “Sennheiser’s portfolio of Certified for Microsoft Teams devices provides our joint customers with the solutions they need to use Teams wherever they may be.”

The Bottom Line: The EXPAND SP 30T is designed specifically for businesses implementing Microsoft Teams and supports Sennheiser’s mission to create collaborative audio tools that enhances the way we work.It will be available in December 2019 for an MSRP of $259.