Seizing the Moment: Social Dynamics and the Remote Student Experience (EDUCAUSE Review)

"At a recent Excellence in Teaching award luncheon at the University of California, Santa Cruz, a conversation turned to lecture capture and revealed unexpected impacts. Although not a research study (much work has been done comparing online and in-class learning), the following recounts the faculty conversation and introduces a potentially beneficial dynamic for both remote students and in-class participants."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Class size can be a key component for lecture capture courses. When physical classes are smaller, it can impart energy to the course. From the remote student perspective, in-person students function like a live TV audience, adding vibrancy to the remote student experience.