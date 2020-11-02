SEGD's Branded Environments Event to be Held Virtually Nov 12-13

The Society for Experiential Design (SEGD) “Branded Environments” two-day virtual event will provide opportunities for lively discussion and roundtable breakout sessions so participants can get real-time answers from speakers and panelists. It will be held Nov 12-13, 2020.



Now in its fourth year, a lineup of award-winning designers expand on this year's theme of "Common Ground." Presenters will outline trends of success and failures in global cultures and global practices and expound on how to adapt "fandom" to leverage emotional connections and the desire to pivot to keep audiences safe and engaged despite the current pandemic.

For more information or to register, visit segd.org/workshop/2020-branded-environments.