SEGD Signage and Wayfinding Coming to Boston, August 17–18

he SEGD Wayfinding event will bring together a range of experts to tour, connect, discuss and discover innovative signage and wayfinding solutions employing best practices and the latest technology over two days this August in Boston.



"SEGD's Wayfinding event is the premiere annual conference that focuses entirely on the core practice area of signage, wayfinding, and placemaking," said SEGD Director of Education Justin Molloy. "Now in its third year, SEGD Wayfinding will bring an agenda of cutting-edge wayfinding professionals from across the U.S. and beyond, sharing their stories, best practices and insights to inspire the next generation."

The SEGD signage and wayfinding event will kick off Thursday, August 17, with a series of morning and afternoon tours, followed by an evening social mixer hosted by the local Boston SEGD Chapter. For the morning project tours, attendees have a choice of “Boston Wayfinding,” led by DCL, or “Brigham and Women’s Hospital,” led by Cloud Gehshan Associates. In the afternoon, the tour choice is between Sasaki-led “Design Innovation” and “Airport Experiences” at BOS Logan/Massport.

On Friday, August 18, the event will bring designers, makers, integrators and planners involved in the creation of signage and wayfinding systems together to engage in dialogue on critical topical issues and best practices in the field.

"SEGD is committed to providing the highest quality educational content at our targeted educational events,” said SEGD CEO Clive Roux. “And at this year's Wayfinding event, there will be not one, not two, but three of SEGD's Fellows presenting. SEGD Fellows are recognized members of the association whose work has contributed to the direction and growth of the experiential graphic design field. This is one event you should not miss!"