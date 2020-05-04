SEGD Launches Mentoring and Portfolio Review Program

"Present Yourself" is the Society for Experiential Graphic Design's (SEGD) newest initiative connecting students to their future careers and providing mentorship opportunities for professionals to engage the next wave of talent.

Each Thursday in May, SEGD will host a virtual meeting via Zoom where graduating design students will meet SEGD professionals for candid portfolio reviews and career advice—something vitally absent from our community at this moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Creative people are resilient problem solvers," said SEGD director of education Hilary Jay. "When COVID-19 struck, educators from around the world told us how their students wouldn't have capstone exhibitions or a chance to receive professional feedback and career advice. That's how Present Yourself evolved. It's exactly what we, as an association, can do and want to do for our members."

Design leaders from across the country and around the world will support student members as they get ready to enter the design world full-time starting with 15-minute sessions. Together, they’ll review capstone projects, discuss presentation pointers, and share career insights.

"Present Yourself fills a professional development need for students where they, our design future, can meet global industry professionals, their mentors and design heroes," added Jay. "In this difficult period, there's some good news: We can roll out an international platform where students have direct access to experts who are willing and able to provide insights and expertise about the EGD field."

Reviewers will select their availability and sign up for one or more three-hour sessions. SEGD will then send a link to join a virtual room (via Zoom) where professionals will meet their mentees. Sessions will be recorded, and later edited for pearls of wisdom that may help any student or newly minted designer entering the EGD field. Post-meeting, students will complete the process by adding their resumes to SEGD JOBS, where potential employers can post positions or purchase a “Resumes Only” package.

SEGD will accept reviewer and student applications through the month of May, however, time slots are limited. In order for students to participate, they must become SEGD Members, and are encouraged to post their resume to the SEGD JOBS board that is visible to all job posters.

Professionals can apply to become a reviewer, here.



Students can submit portfolios and resumes for review, here.