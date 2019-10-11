Security, Privacy and Confidentiality: What’s the Difference? (EdTech Magazine)

"Campus administrators and faculty understand the importance of protecting sensitive student information. The past two decades have brought us a variety of laws and regulations dictating how we handle student records, as well as a series of high-profile security incidents that underscore the importance of rising to meet these obligations."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While these terms all share some common ground, it's important for campus IT teams to be well-versed in their unique definitions. EdTech Magazine breaks it down in a simple, clear way IT leadership could find very useful.