Diversified: Companies Underinvesting in Workforce Technologies

Apparently, most workers prefer their own tech, thank you very much. However, that's not a good thing, as it opens up companies to cybersecurity and compliance issues.

New research from global technology solutions provider Diversified reveals that companies are underinvesting in workforce technologies such as videoconferencing tools, collaboration platforms, and advanced production and broadcast solutions—and that puts productivity and employee well-being at risk.

The Diversified Technology Maturity Survey of more than 1,600 U.S. employees found 89% of workers use their own devices or apps for work due to better ease of use compared to company-provided options. Nearly as many (88%) say their company’s tech limits creativity and problem solving, which is also a massive liability for businesses.

With globally dispersed teams relying on collaboration tools, technologies, and broadcast events, 77% of survey respondents said they work for companies offering hybrid work options. The vast majority (92%) split their work weeks between the office and remote locations—something most prefer.

A strong majority said workplace flexibility is critical, with 86% considering it when job hunting, and 49% willing to sacrifice pay for hybrid work. Even more leaders (69%) would do the same.

Eric Hutto (Image credit: Diversified)

The survey also uncovered a desire to reinvent workspaces to boost creativity, security, productivity, and retention. Notably, 73% of CEOs seek ways to repurpose office space, while 83% of leaders are interested in adding public-use areas.

“People naturally seek in-person connection, but requiring work from an isolated cube or room offers no more collaboration than working from home," Eric Hutto, CEO, Diversified. "Mandating office returns erodes trust and loyalty. Organizations should instead create engaging spaces and a gradual and flexible increase of purposeful in-office time.”

Since the arrival of generative AI, most workplace technology conversations have focused on productivity. But workplace technology is also deeply connected to the human experience.

Jason Kornweiss (Image credit: Diversified)

“The culture of work is changing, and workplace technology is a big driver of this change,” said Jason Kornweiss, SVP of advisory services, Diversified. “Now, workplace structures must be fit-for-purpose, and workplace technology needs to power experience, satisfaction, and productivity, regardless of where people work.”

According to 60% of respondents, technology integration issues adversely affect their work-life balance, while 76% feel that they must be online at all times and 24% of those working late said it’s because their tech causes delays.

Those results have important implications for productivity as well as employee satisfaction and retention. An estimated 27% of U.S. employees quit in 2023, according to the Society for Human Resource Management, and lack of work-life balance was among the top three reasons why.

Modern AV solutions and collaboration technologies amplify voices and enable flexible work, expanding opportunities for a broader talent pool. Notably, the Department of Labor reports that the number of disabled adults participating in the labor market has doubled over the last five years due to hybrid work. Nearly all survey respondents (92%) said they feel stronger connections with their children when working from home, better supporting their emotional and educational needs.

“The necessity for remote and hybrid work over the last five years rewrote the employee-employer contract,” Hutto noted. “Now people have different expectations, technology continues to evolve, and it’s time to embrace fit-for-purpose structures and new tech-enabled experiences that bring people together—whomever and wherever they are—and keep them coming back.”