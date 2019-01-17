SDVoE, NETGEAR Partner on Ethernet Switch With Integrated HDMI

The What: At ISE 2019 (Stand 3-B150), the SDVoE Alliance will debut what it says is the world’s first implementation of HDMI connectivity within an Ethernet switch.

The What Else: The solution features HDMI input and output modules that plug directly into a NETGEAR M4300-96X 10G Modular Managed Switch, with the aim of eliminating the need for standalone encoders and decoders to support in-rack video sources and destinations.

“SDVoE is transforming the matrix by replacing the expensive ‘big iron’ at the core of a matrix switching system with an efficient Ethernet switch,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The last advantage for the traditional matrix switch was its ability to support native HDMI for in-rack sources. This new class of product, leveraging NETGEAR’s unique modular Ethernet switch, eliminates any benefit to the old matrix switch. And now let’s talk about density: 48 to 96 ports, with any mix of inputs and outputs in 2RU. Your inflexible 32x32 matrix is at least five times that size.”

The Bottom Line: To take complexity out of AV-over-IP deployments, NETGEAR created the SDVoE-ready M4300-96X Modular Managed Switch that is preconfigured for AV and multicast “Zero Touch” network configuration. Users select the combination of HDMI, copper, PoE+, and fiber M4300-96X port expansion cards that fit requirements, insert the cards, connect SDVoE encoders and decoders, and power on the switch. SDVoE systems with symmetric input-output configurations are supported such as 48x48, but asymmetric solutions such as 24x72 are just as easily accommodated.