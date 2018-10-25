SCN Top 50 2018—The Clock is Ticking

The clock is ticking and time is almost up—get your entry in for the 2018 SCN Top 50 today. Hurry: entries close on November 5, 2018.

Enter today to see where your firm stacks up against other major commercial AV installation firms. The top 50 entries will be featured in the December 2018 issues of Systems Contractors News.

The SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list is based on each company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation, as well as its total revenue for the current year. To be eligible for Top 50 consideration, a company's revenue for commercial AV system design and installation must account for more than 50 percent of its total revenue.

To enter, visit: https://nbmedia.wufoo.com/forms/z12a3e6u1cvridd/

If you have any questions pertaining to the list, please contact Jessika Walsten at jessika.walsten@futurenet.com.