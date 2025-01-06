SCN Hall of Fame 2025: Gordon Dutch

Gordon Dutch’s Pro AV career has spanned three decades and counting. Now serving as CEO and co-founder of business consultancy Re-Sauce, he began his career installing high-end car audio and home cinema. In 1992, he started UK-based BBG, an AV distribution company, which he sold to Peerless-AV in 2009, where he remained as a co-owner for 12 years.

The seeds of Dutch’s impressive Pro AV career were planted as a child. “I grew up with the sound of rock 'n' roll in the house,” he recalled. This inspired not only a love of playing music, but it also developed in him a keen acoustical awareness that has proved to be a great career asset. As he explained, a strong understanding of acoustics is essential in creating high-quality AV experiences and environments.

In addition to music, sales and marketing have been his passion from the beginning. From big clients to installers, Dutch has always valued connecting with people. To him, sales is about “being knowledgeable and enthusiastic—and loving what you do. This industry is built on relationships, and it still runs on multiple brands doing projects together.”

These days, what most excites Dutch in his current consulting work at Re-Sauce is the variety. “I really enjoy the mix of things we can do,” he said. “Sales strategy and sales introductions one day, organizing a product launch the next day, and organizing an event or a media buying campaign the next. They're all things I've done before, but they're always a bit different.”

Having spent his career identifying the “front curve” of industry trends, Dutch is keeping his eye on several emerging trends. For one thing, he is excited to see the expanded use of hologram technology. Holograms have been popping up in live production, such as the ABBA Voyage show in London, and he anticipates seeing them expanding more into the realm of advertising in coming years. In fact, in his early days with Re-Sauce, he worked on a project with Hypervsn (backed by Mark Cuban and Richard Branson) involving 3D holographic digital signage.

Dutch also expects the development of a standard for Pro AV similar to that used in production broadcast as the two industries continue to merge. “In broadcast you’ve had a long-established open standard in 2110, which all the broadcast manufacturers use,” he noted. “And there’s a real push now on getting a standard for AV as well in IPMX. I think that is something that will continue to grow.”

Among other trends, Dutch anticipates a rise in experiential retail as businesses aim to draw customers back into retail spaces. He believes that will also carry over into the workplace, as experiential and immersive spaces will entice employees to return to the office.

Reflecting on his legacy in the field of Pro AV, Dutch looks to two major contributions. First, in his 12 years at Peerless-AV, he helped the company expand from a strong U.S.-based brand to a major global brand, even winning the prestigious Queens Award for Enterprise in 2020. Second, he hopes that as a mentor he has encouraged others to be the best they can be.

Outside of work, Dutch enjoys plenty of time with his family and continues to play music with his latest band, After Eve. His biggest struggle these days? “I’ve got to be honest, I’m really bad at being retired,” he noted. “I just love being active, whether work or play.”