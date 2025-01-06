SCN Hall of Fame 2025: John Godbout

John Godbout's journey in the AV industry began with his ability to sell and led to him building one of North America's largest AV integration companies. However, it wasn’t as simple as it sounds.

For the first 23 years of his career, Godbout worked at IBM, where he benefited from an excellent sales training program. He learned everything there was to know about sales and managing his own business due to his deep involvement with partner companies. When he finally moved on from IBM but continued to sell software for IBM computer systems, he found that people were more interested in what he used to project the computer image than the software. This made him think, "Maybe I’m selling the wrong product?”

Godbout connected with a friend who sold him some LCD panels. He quickly and repeatedly sold all of them, which started his company, CCS Presentation Systems (CCS). “I would sell products in the day, in the daylight,” he added. “And my wife would do the invoicing and operations at night.”

He approached growing his business with a sales mindset. He even sourced paper once because a client needed $5,000 worth of it. "As a salesman, my first thought was, 'Of course, we sell paper,'" he recalled. “That's what entrepreneurs do: whatever it takes. And that's what my wife, Beth, and I did."

Founded in 1991, CCS expanded from its initial two-person operation to more than 350 employees, serving as a trusted resource for AV products and integration. Godbout said the business is successful each year and profits every month.

“I had a passion to create something for myself and my family," explained Godbout. “I wanted to see if I could do it. I didn't want to find myself at 55, working for a corporation, reflecting on my late 30s, and wondering, ‘What if?’ Instead, I chose to take the risk. I would rather be 55 and fail than never try at all.”

Running the business still involves challenges, but Godbout said the challenge is what makes it enjoyable. “I'm now 75, and people ask me when I will retire,” he offered. “My response is, why? Why would I retire? I wake up in the morning and feel excited to come to work.”

Godbout has expanded the business and supports others who wish to start their own ventures through its partner program. This program helps individuals with initial financing while also offering guidance and access to manufacturing partnerships to help them build and grow their businesses under the CSS umbrella.

“We're in 40 states, 27 locations, 27 brick-and-mortar locations," he said. "Our partners have 100% equity in their businesses.”

Godbout beams while discussing the company culture it has developed over the years. Many employees have been with the company for up to 20 years, and there is a strong history of investing in their development. “We take pride in the length of time that people stay with us because some organizations don't have that,” he added.

CSS prides itself on being a home for those with a fire in their belly looking to take on the industry, and Godbout is proud to see that spirit he had when he founded the company thriving in others. “If you're an entrepreneurial person wanting to build something on your own, this industry gives you the opportunity to do that," he added. "If you work hard and are smart, you can create a lasting company like CCS.”