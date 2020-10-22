Systems Contractor News and AVNation Launch The Digital Signage Event

AVNation and Systems Contractor News have partnered to launch The Digital Signage Event, a deep dive into the world of digital signage, which will be held virtually on March 4, 2021.

A single day expo for digital signage professionals, The Digital Signage Event will get into the nitty-gritty of the digital signage world, covering everything from Digital Out of Home (DOOH) to video walls and content creation. There will be a fully-featured exhibit hall with major manufacturers showcasing their latest innovations—plus real-time networking opportunities and a Passport to Prizes competition.

“With the absence of Digital Signage Expo, AV professionals are looking for digital signage content—and we’re going to fill that need,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “This single day event will cover a host of topics—from digital signage software to outdoor signage—and provide a plethora of networking opportunities.”

“AVNation is excited to once again join the team at Systems Contractor News to bring AV pros the education and technical knowledge they need for the digital signage market,” added Tim Albright, founder of AVNation. “Not only did the industry lose a hallmark show, we all lost a chance to network and share our knowledge. This one day event brings all of those aspects together for the digital signage industry.”

The Digital Signage Event is free to attend for qualified integrators, consultants, content creators, technology managers, and the like.

For more information or to register, click here.