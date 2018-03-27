SCN Announces 2018 Stellar Service Award Winners

Best Use Of An Afternoon (Best Online Training)

Platinum: Peerless-AV

Peerless-AV’s commitment to educating the industry is exuded through its Certified Installer Training Program. The program is compliant with standards established for continuing education for system integrators and installers. The value-added courses demonstrate the importance of proper installation techniques and safety, and address efficient methods to reduce the risk of faulty installations. Participants receive customized, hands-on sessions to fit their installation needs, and detailed takeaway resources, providing continued reference materials and education.

Gold: AVAD

AVAD University was established to help customers set their businesses apart from the competition and increase their industry IQ. Earning AVAD’s training program several industry awards, AVAD’s educational programs feature online training sessions pertaining to business improvement strategies and product knowledge development that are easy to access and participate in. Technical certification courses are also offered, and all of these value-added services are available to customers at no charge.

Silver: Crestron

Crestron’s latest online course catalog offers dealers and end users interactive courses and YouTube-styled videos on the latest product features, configuration, wiring, best practices, and more. The company is constantly translating its courses, making them available in a variety of different languages. All of its online resources are available on demand and at your convenience ensuring you have the resources you need, when you need them.

Best Excuse To Leave The Office (Best In-House Training Program)

Platinum: BrightSign

"BrightSign Certified" is a two-day, hands-on, technical training program designed for pro AV integrators and installers seeking a full understanding of BrightSign's market-leading digital signage solution. Starting with the basics of BrightSign hardware, BrightAuthor software, and the BrightSign Network cloud-based networking solution, and ending with a thorough understanding of the steps to create and publish complex, interactive, real-world signage presentations, this information-packed 14 hours of training is certainly a great excuse to leave the office!

Gold: Extron

Education and training are the cornerstones of Extron’s commitment to its customers. Extron Institute and certification programs enable AV professionals to build upon their understanding of existing technologies and to learn about emerging technologies, including 4K and beyond, digital video, streaming AV, and control configuration. Courses are taught at Extron’s 40 offices worldwide and are designed to help refine digital AV system design by teaching concepts and techniques for different technologies.

Silver: SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX’s exclusive Strategic Partner Summit is an intimate annual networking and training event over the course of three days. This group of integrators and vendors is updated on the latest industry trends and receives an overview of new, emerging markets and technologies. On top of that, SYNNEX entertains attendees at the BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament presented by SYNNEX with celebrity parties, concerts, and outings throughout the area as a reward for attending the summit.

The Dealer Portal You Want To Keep Going Back To (Best Website Dealer Portal)

Platinum: Extron

Extron Insider provides customers with access to Extron software downloads, certification programs, System Builders that allow users to quickly and easily build a system and order online in just a few clicks, product configuration tools, informational product and training videos, and access to valuable technical articles, whitepapers, and design guides. Extron has taken extra care to provide each Extron Insider with access to the precise information they need for their specific job.

Gold: Middle Atlantic Products

Middle Atlantic’s web portal combines enhanced functionality and simple navigation to help dealers find information quickly and easily for building great systems. Backed by Middle Atlantic’s commitment to customer service excellence, the portal provides access to content from any device. Highlights include pathways to popular resources, such as Custom Rackshelf Search, Design Tools, and technical documents, while interactive guides for products and verticals show dealers how products come together to complete an application.

Silver: Crestron

The new and improved Crestron.com allows dealers to create multiple project lists, save them in their personal library, and revisit them later. This new feature helps streamline the proposal process by allowing dealers to share their lists directly with the Crestron sales team and prepare official proposals from one location. The website also features a support center, available 24/7, that houses all of the documents associated with Crestron products, contact information, and more.

Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

Platinum: Symetrix

With a singular focus on installed systems DSP, Symetrix delivers high-performance audio hardware and software, backed by the highest caliber of customer care and sales support. Symetrix is a customer-centric and nimble organization delivering responsiveness, ease of business, and consistently open communications. Customers worldwide turn to Symetrix again and again for reliable, high-performance audio DSP and accessories.

Gold: Peerless-AV

Customer support is a top priority at Peerless-AV and this focus can be found in all aspects of the company. Highly connected and cross-trained, Peerless-AV’s sales team extends unified messages and quality support. With a focus on education, holistic, cohesive technology solutions are presented from a single supplier. This efficiency and reliability has proven to be a great benefit to partners and customers, allowing the team to continually provide winning solutions designed to exceed customers’ expectations.

Silver: AVAD

AVAD is dedicated to providing outstanding sales support for the industry’s changing needs. AVAD provides will-call and in-person support at 20 North American branch locations. Dealers can pick up product, get product and technology training and consultation, and bring clients in for product demonstrations. AVAD’s superior customer service includes dedicated tech support for any need, and an evolving digital footprint including AVAD’s award-winning interactive audio and video digital catalogs that define its market leadership.

The Number You Have On Autodial (Best Tech Support)

Platinum: ANC

For more than 20 years, ANC’s dedicated technicians have been on call 24/7 to deliver flawless digital signage experiences. Last year, ANC operated display systems at 4,500 live events, scheduled more than 5 million pieces of content, and resolved 85 percent of technical questions in less than three hours. Whether onsite repairing displays hours before an event or dialing in remotely to troubleshoot content, ANC’s team is always there for high-profile sports venues and transit centers.

Gold: Symetrix

Symetrix Technical Support is a team of industry-leading, experienced, analytical problem solvers that go above and beyond the call of duty to help customers. From local Singapore-based contacts in Asia-Pacific and their counterparts in the EMEA and CALA regions, to the U.S. HQ team in Seattle, WA, Symetrix offers a friendly voice wherever in the world you're located. Whether you need help with system troubleshooting, AEC programming, site file design, or just plain signal flow, they are there to assist.

Silver: Extron

Extron tech support is second to none in the industry. Customers will always hear a live voice on the telephone and have access to 24-hour hotline support. It provides after-hours technical support, including weekends and holidays. Whether you need help commissioning or designing small to large systems, or have a last-minute troubleshooting question in the middle of the night, a trained and knowledgeable engineer will be there to help. Extron stands by its 100-percent satisfaction guarantee!

Your Design Co-pilot (Best Design Services)

Platinum: Middle Atlantic Products

Available 24/7, Middle Atlantic’s Design Tools allows users to quickly and efficiently select the right products and accessories for any system. Built-in intelligence ensures only components that will fit can be selected and makes smart recommendations for ensuring reliable systems. Interactive renderings give users a feel for what the system will look like as it's being built in real time. Upon completion, users can generate a customized customer quote or order directly from the tool.

Gold: Crestron

Crestron has a variety of services that help streamline the design process for designers. Its exclusive new Color Match service allows Crestron roller shades to tie in with any customer's design scheme. All you have to do is provide a Pantone color code or a physical color sample and a Crestron expert will do the rest. No other manufacturer offers this level of customization and flexibility.

Silver: AVAD

AVAD’s System Design Group provides customers with a full range of design services, including needs analysis, AutoCAD presentations, and product selection. Clients can access assistance designing a professional AV integrated system, from residential installs to large commercial applications. AVAD provides turnkey and customized solutions capable of generating new revenue channels and contributing to brand recognition for clients. Free consultations are available.

Your Best Defense Against Scope Creep (Best Project Management Platform)

Platinum: D-Tools

D-Tools System Integrator (SI) helps system design and installation professionals streamline operations, increase profitability, and improve their team’s overall productivity and efficiency, while also improving and expediting communications. D-Tools’ estimation, design, installation, and project management offers a single data-driven process that helps simplify business operations, win more bids, and deliver projects on time and to budget.