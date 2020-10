"San Diego State University on Tuesday announced the creation of a new website to help monitor and visualize outbreak patterns of the coronavirus in San Diego County."—Source: EdScoop

Visualization can help contextualize data and offer more clarity, which can be extremely useful as people try to understand the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read how San Diego State University's new research hub provides vulnerability maps to help keep the community aware of risks.