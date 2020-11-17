Salamander Designs FPS Series Mobile Stands Now Certified by Microsoft

The What: Salamander Designs' FPS Series Mobile Stands, designed for Microsoft Surface Hub 2S, are now fully certified and authorized by Microsoft. Offering both fixed and adjustable heights plus storage for all AV components/wiring, these electric stands are built to integrate seamlessly with Surface Hub 2S while offering a mobile, ADA-compliant solution.

The What Else: The Microsoft-authorized Salamander Stands deliver innovations like electric lift and tilt capability, and feature precision ergonomics allow for optimal productivity and collaboration.

“As the leader in adaptable furniture for today’s offices, meeting rooms, huddle room, flex spaces, and educational facilities, we took the best of our electric stands and custom designed them to work seamlessly with Microsoft Surface Hub 2S technology,” said Salvatore Carrabba, founder and president of Salamander Designs. “These solutions work for new and existing field-installed interactive displays and provide rapid deployment that simplifies every installation and Surface Hub 2S application. Our unique design conceals wiring, components, handles, and other visible areas when rotating large displays, making them even more functional and elegant for users.”

The Bottom Line: The stands are certified by Microsoft within its Design for Surface Program, and offer both fixed- and adjustable-height models with complete storage for all wiring and AV components—including the Surface Hub Battery. Salamander also offers an on-wall certified model.