Safe and Secure—Legrand | AV Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

End users of Legrand | AV solutions and products can rest assured their connected devices are safe and secure. The company has passed certification for ISO/IEC 27001:2013, the standard for information security management systems. This certification confirms that Legrand | AV achieved the most rigorous international standards for protection and security within the software and firmware used for its connected devices, embedded systems, and IT systems in its C2G, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic, and Vaddio brands.

"We have seen increased inquiries at both the dealer and end-user level for details on our cybersecurity process with connected product lines," said Tim Troast, VP, technology and product strategy at Legrand | AV. "This certification ensures the security and quality of Legrand | AV solutions meet the standards required by IT decision-makers when an AV system will require network access."

With this certification, Legrand | AV products join a growing list of global solutions from Legrand to help partners meet or exceed their customers' IT data and security requirements.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). Legrand | AV's certification was issued by Bureau Veritas—a globally accredited specialist in testing, inspection, and certification services—upon successfully completing the formal audit process. This certification is evidence that Legrand | AV has met all the rigorous international standards for ensuring the security and protection of employee data, customer data, financials, intellectual property, third-party data, cybersecurity, cryptography, and data privacy as set forth by the standard.

