RTI Turns It Up to 11

Leading control and automation manufacturer RTI today announced a major new update to its award-winning Integration Designer control application software. The new Integration Designer 11 enables technology integrators to achieve faster, more efficient installations with all the advanced customization for which RTI is renowned. It adds time-saving performance tools and features an all-new user interface template, new icons and background libraries, custom sliders, and more to personalize residential and commercial projects.

“Integration Design 11 will elevate the performance for all our integrators, whether new to RTI or seasoned pros,” said RTI CEO Joe Roberts. “With its intuitive new template, Integration Designer 11 delivers a fast and efficient start to any project while enabling powerful features and always a beautiful finish. And because we are RTI, of course Integration Designer 11 delivers the advanced customization that lets integrators create user experiences that stand out from the competition.”

The most visible feature in Integration Designer 11 is the all-new “Coral” template with swappable backgrounds, customizable sliders and scrolling viewports across touchscreens and mobile devices, and new graphics and fonts—all with auto-programming that adds efficiency to every project. Behind the scenes is the integrated System Manager with adaptive auto-programming intelligence, adding feedback for scenes, rooms, and automations while auto-generating new macros based on what’s already been programmed in the system.

Another major new addition is the built-in Driver Store, enabling integrators to find all drivers without leaving the software and searching on a separate driver site, saving time on every project. And more than ever before, RTI programming is easily reusable, again making integrators more efficient across all projects.

“Whether it’s a residential or a commercial job, time is money,” continued Roberts. “RTI integrators can save their programming for reuse on future projects. This ‘rinse and repeat’ convenience helps them start faster on the next job.”

Integration Designer enables the integrator to personalize and customize solutions that meet every client's unique needs. “Integration Designer 11 delivers a beautiful result every time,” added Roberts. “But the customized automation behind the scenes is just as important, and on this, Integration Designer stands second to none.”