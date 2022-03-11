RTI, SoundMachine Partner to Provide New Revenue Streams from Music Service

RTI, a leading control and automation manufacturer, is partnering with SoundMachine, a music subscription service for business, to provide integrators installing the RTI Music streaming audio system with recurring monthly revenue options featuring SoundMachine's fully licensed, cloud-based music service for businesses. Together as a service, this solution enables RTI dealers to offer and monetize fully licensed music services (ASCAP, BMI, SESAC, SOCAN, RE-SOUND and Global Music Rights) in restaurants, bars, hotels, and other commercial applications.

"Music is an integral part of the business atmosphere, engaging customers in a meaningful way and encouraging repeat visits," said Neal Ellsworth, RTI director of product management. "The RTI Music integration with SoundMachine makes it easy for integrators to create memorable customer experiences with a trusted, cloud-based licensed music service and then participate in the ongoing revenue stream."

SoundMachine makes it easy to play fully licensed music that will engage clients' customers in retail, restaurant, hospitality, and other environments. RTI dealers can offer clients two service levels: The Business Plan offers over 100 playlists with a range of style settings, preprogrammed custom announcements, multiple sources within one location, multiple locations with one central account, and a yearly prepaid service with discounts and no contracts. The Business Premium plan offers more than 500 playlists and enables importing playlists from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. RTI dealers will earn 10 percent of service subscription fees, generating recurring income for their businesses.

RTI Music enables seamless music streaming from directly within the control and automation system environment, combining music streaming control with TV, lighting and shades, climate, and security. This rich integration eliminates the need to exit the control app to search for music or access a playlist. The result is that staff can focus on the customer experience, not the technology. With multiple concurrent streams, RTI Music enables different areas of the business to stream unique playlists, with all music fully licensed through SoundMachine.

"Ultimately, our goal is to create the best possible user experience for businesses and their customers," said SoundMachine CEO Matteo Luppi. "The RTI control integration does precisely that while providing RTI dealers with a new recurring revenue stream."