RPV NitWit Seminar Co-Hosted With NEC Display Solutions and Jon9

RPV is co-hosting its NitWit seminars with NEC Display Solutions, and Jon9 of Holonyne Corporation. This educational and social mixer will feature presentations throughout the day by Randy Pagnan of rp Visual Solutions (RPV), Jon9 of Holonyne Corporation and Benjamin Hardy and Grant Wylie of NEC.



The Nonagon on 9/9 will include creative demonstrations of the latest trends in Large-Scale Content Creation, Installation of Architecturally Integrated Screens and Visual Displays for demanding applications like Retail, Transportation, Entertainment Venues, Higher Education, and anywhere you might find digital signage. Attendees will have multiple opportunities to see presentations throughout the day, and receive RU units towards their CTS.

Following the NitWit sessions will be an After-Work Art Reception sponsored by 9THouse.com – the Digital Art Atelier created by Jon9 to provide project development, hardware configuration and programming services to digital artists for large-scale, public and corporate artworks. Jon9 and the 9THouse crew will rev up the Hippotizer V4 realtime media server and throw down some live multi-screen mixing on their 18-screen 8K NEC ultra-narrow video wall, installed by RPV.

NitWit comes from the words Nit & Wit. Nit is a measurement of light, and Wit is quick knowledge. Therefore, sessions are for bright and sharp AV Souls. This event is geared towards Consultants, Integrators, Creators, Architects, End-Users, Manufacturers, and will be a great way to network with the local Silicon Beach AV Community. Doors open at 12:00noon. The timeline for this event includes:

12:30PM & 3:00PM

Randy Pagnan, President of rp Visual Solutions presents: “The Art of Screens”

2 CTS RU units

1:30 & 4:00PM

Jon 9, CEO of Holonyne Corporation, presents: “9 Ways to Win: Integrating Content and Hardware for Large-Scale Installations”

2:30 & 5:00PM

Benjamin Hardy & Grant Wylie of NEC Display Solutions present,

"How to Determine the Right Display Technology" 1 CTS RU

6:00PM – 9:00PM

After-Work Art Reception with 9THouse.com