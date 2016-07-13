RP Visual Solutions Strategic Promotions

RP Visual Solutions announced two strategic promotions.

John Brereton has been elevated to Vice President of Sales and Operations to better serve customers in the Dealer/Integrator channel. Brereton’s focus will be on delivering value to customers, increasing RPV’s competitive advantage and driving growth and profitability.

John Brereton

Brandy Alvarado has been promoted to Marketing and Business Development Manager. Her newly appointed position will be committed to serving the consultant’s and creator’s needs for custom mounting solutions for their projects.

“When analyzing current business trends for RPV, we discovered that a growing segment of our business comes from Consultant/Creator projects and are then fulfilled by the Integrator channel," said Randy Pagnan, President of RPV. "It makes sense to leverage our workforce’s strengths to shape the future growth of RPV’s business model."

Brandy Alvarado