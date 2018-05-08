Roland to Hold V-1200HD Online Training Webinars

Roland Professional A/V is offering online training for its V-1200HD Multi-Format Video Switcher on May 15 and 16, as well as June 19 and 20, 2018. Participants registering and attending one of the four available one-hour sessions are eligible for one free Roland XI-Interface card with the purchase of a Roland V-1200HD from any authorized reseller. Purchases must be made before June 30 and rebate forms returned by July 30, 2018.

Qualified purchasers can choose between the Roland XI-SDI ($2750 list), the XI-DVI ($2,995 list) and XI-DANTE ($1,895 list) interface cards.

Training session dates and times are as follows:

May 15, 2018: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT – 1 hour

May 16, 2018: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT – 1 hour

June 19, 2018: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT – 1 hour

June 20, 2018: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT – 1 hour

Those interested can register online here.

The hybrid 2 M/E Roland V-1200HD Multi-Format Video Switcher combines the features of a production switcher with the capabilities of a presentation switcher. Users can switch and control functions on the Roland V-1200HD using the dedicated V-1200HDR Control Surface or free downloadable Remote Control Software (RCS). Users can also connect up to two compatible control devices on a network to separate out switcher functions by M/E’s, keying, or audio mixing.

Multiple M/E configurations can be selected from 1 M/E to 1.5 M/E and 2 M/E to meet the needs of any live production. Inputs include 10 3G-SDI and four HDMI with six 3G-SDI Outputs and two HDMI outputs. Scalers on HDMI inputs 3 and 4, and HDMI outputs support SD through HD resolutions.

The V-1200HD has a built-in 16-channel audio mixer that integrates with popular digital audio protocols such as Dante or REAC via Roland’s XI-Expansion cards. An intuitive user interface with assignable cross-points and on-screen names ensures maximum flexibility for live production or broadcast.