Road to ISE: Meyer Sound

In our series of #RoadtoISE blogs, we're talking with exhibitors about the hottest technologies and trends they're looking to see at ISE 2020.

John McMahon (Image credit: Meyer Sound)

Q&A with John McMahon, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Meyer Sound

Q: Why ISE 2020?

John McMahon: ISE has been perhaps the single most important trade show for Meyer Sound for several years, and each year we aim to make our presence there bigger and better than the last. ISE is where we have had exciting new product launches and given the pro audio industry a first listen to these products. We look forward to introducing what we have been working on in the past year as well as engaging with and expanding our global network, which sets the stage for a great year to come.

Q: What is the most exciting trend you expect to see at the show?

JM: Throughout 2019, we collaborated with the Avnu Alliance and the Milan workgroup in developing the Milan protocol with AVB technology, with our GALAXY processors becoming one of the first certified devices. It will be great to see more Milan-certified and compliant products emerge at ISE and later on into 2020. With more of these products, we will get closer to achieving our industry-wide goal of interoperability, reliability, and functionality across all AV devices.

Q: How will your solutions inspire integrators?

JM: At ISE 2020, we will be introducing new members of the ULTRA Family, which we launched last year with the ULTRA-X40. Integrators can expect more compact, lightweight solutions with the same power, clarity, and ease of use of all Meyer Sound products. Everyone is invited to our offsite demos to experience these new products along with existing ones, as well as to learn more about the varying applications our solutions offer.

Q: How will your solutions inspire tech managers?

TK: I think what we can offer tech managers is a unique combination of products, technology, and support. Tech managers are busy people, and many come into their positions with backgrounds in video or IT, not audio. So they rely on people who can guarantee a complete, appropriate, and reliable audio solution, from design through commissioning, and continuing technical support. We believe Meyer Sound continues to set the industry standad in that regard.

