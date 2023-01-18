Road to ISE 2023: See FSR International Infrastructure, Power Solutions

FSR (opens in new tab) will bring a complement of infrastructure and power products to ISE 2023. The solutions developed specifically target the international AV market, optimize budgets, and streamline installations. They will be demonstrated on Stand 5H870 during the duration of the show which will take place from Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023, in Fira Barcelona-Gran Via.

NEW PWB-323 EURO-2G / PWB-323 EURO-4G Brackets

FSR is introducing bracket options that allow its popular PWB-323 and PWB-323XL Project Wall Boxes to be used in any country. These economical large open wall boxes are priced specifically to ease the installer's bottom line while simplifying audiovisual and IT installations by providing space for routing cables, AC connections, and digital media products. The new PWB-323 EURO-2G bracket features two 45mm square openings for power outlets, while the PWB-323 EURO-4G offers four 45mm openings.

NEW Smart-Way Wall Raceway

FSR’s Smart-Way Wall Raceway—the newest addition to FSR’s Smart-Way family—provides the ability to transition from a floor to ceiling Raceway system. FSR’s Smart-Way Raceway, now capable of supporting European connectors, is the most cost-effective and easiest way to get power, data and AV across the room to where it’s needed. The wall unit consists of a ceiling flex conduit feed with soft edges for easy wiring and features floor to wall transition and new edging. Available in slate and aluminum, the Smart-Way Wall Raceway offers the same clean look as the floor version.

NEW International Wall Plate Adapters

FSR’s International wall plate kits easily adapt any country’s specific 45mm snap-in power outlet to fit into the manufacturer’s 1-GANG and 2-GANG wall plates. These adapters seamlessly integrate into FSR’s complete line of floor boxes, wall boxes and other products. Both 1-GANG and 2-GANG kits include a mounting plate with 45mm opening(s), rear retaining plate and are available with select outlet(s).

FSR will also be showing international versions of its extensive series of Table Boxes including the CT6-EU for an elegant and affordable solution for any installation, and the RT6-EU for ultimate connectivity and functionality. The company will round out the display with numerous Floor Boxes that combine rugged construction with a graceful design, and its Digital Ribbon Cables that utilize a proprietary technology to allow high speed, high-definition HDMI signal transmission.