Road to ISE 2023: Just Add Power to Debut New MaxColor Solutions

Just Add Power is set to showcase its latest solutions at ISE 2023. Integrators visiting Just Add Power's booth 3Q200 will have the first look at the new additions to the company's award-winning 4K60 MaxColorTM Series of transmitters and receivers, which will feature KVM support and a fiber port connection. In addition, the company will display its original MaxColor Series Warp Engine transmitter/receiver, and 718KVM/749KVM field-modifiable KVM transmitters.

"We're excited to return to ISE and bring with us all the innovations we've been working on," said Ed Qualls, CEO at Just Add Power. "Between our MaxColor Series 2, Warp Engine for dynamic and artistic video wall installations, and our upgradable KVM transmitters with AVP-enabling chipsets, integrators will be able to build absolutely stunning systems that can stand on their own, or scale from existing infrastructure."

(Image credit: Just Add Power)

At the show, Just Add Power will offer a preview of the new MaxColor Series 2 solutions, which includes all the features and benefits of the MaxColor Series 1 products, but now with KVM support and a fiber port connection. The new MC-TX2 and MC-RX2 natively support 4K60Hz in and out, allowing end-users to play HDR video, including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, using the growing number of Ultra 4K sources and devices in the market. With MaxColor Series 2, 4K60/4:4:4/36-bit color video can be distributed over a 1Gb managed network using existing CatX (Cat5e minimum) cable, or over 10g fiber cable so that integrators can use the cable that best fits the project. It also boasts power over USB-C, supporting, for example, a USB web camera signal over IP.

The MaxColor 4K60 Series 1 transmitter and receiver provide integrators with an affordable and scalable 4K UHD distribution platform to support today's 4K source content natively with high frame rates over existing network infrastructures. MaxColor 4K60 offers high frame rate, deep color, and 4:4:4 chroma support to ensure that what is seen at the capable screen matches the output of the source with no subsampling or downscaling. The series delivers zero detectable latency, instant and seamless switching, 4K up and downscaling, and HDR management while supporting all lossless audio formats and HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision for the best viewing experience. Additional features include image pop, push, pull, and integrated control.

Also at the Just Add Power booth will be the Warp Engine transmitter, allowing installers to rotate any HDMI source—cable boxes, media players, game systems, cameras, and more—in a Just Add Power matrix in 0.1-degree increments in real time with incredibly low latency. The rotated image can then be sent to an unlimited number of receivers in the network, allowing for the creation of massive artistic video walls using a single unit. Fully HDCP-2.2-compliant, the transmitter can be added to any Just Add Power 3G or 2GΩ/3G system running Just OS.

Demonstrating Just Add Power's well-known, unique take on modularity and scalability, the company will also display the award-winning 718KVM and 749KVM transmitters. Built in response to the incredible customer demand for the 718AVP and 749AVP transmitters at a time when the solutions' Dolby downmixing chipset have been in short supply, the new transmitters support KVM as well as stereo audio breakout right out of the box. The transmitters are field-modifiable so that they can take on all features of the popular 718AVP/749AVP transmitters with Just Add Power's AVP-enabling chipset. Attendees will see how this strategy protects dealer investments while giving them a path toward full AVP performance where needed, or by providing an affordable solution for projects needing AV distribution with KVM functionality.