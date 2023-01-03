Road to ISE 2023: Create Connected Experiences with Sony

Sony is set to attend ISE 2023 in Hall 3, booth 3E400 at FIRA Barcelona, Gran Via Jan. 31-Feb. 3, 2023. There in Barcelona, Sony will share its vision for helping customers create connected experiences. Within the Corporate, Retail, Education and Residential sectors, Sony will showcase its new and existing portfolio which provide businesses, content creators and end users the freedom they need to express themselves.

“In a rapidly changing business environment, technology has become more important than ever for connecting people, developing memorable experiences, and creating a sustainable future” said Damien Weissenburger, head of Sony professional displays and solutions. “Across Sony’s Retail, Corporate, Education and Residential sectors, we are being led by creators to develop technology which builds emotion, not just for us but for the next generation. This is part of our long-term vision and purpose to create a sustainable society with a bright future, something we are hoping to showcase through our new and inspiring technology at ISE 2023.”

Sony is passionate about creating a world filled with emotion for the next generation, and could not deliver the amazing experiences powered by creativity and technology, without inspiration from the world we live in. So, it has accelerated its environmental and social initiatives to realize a sustainable society and brighter future.

Helping prepare businesses for the future of work is another key focus for Sony, as its latest industry research (opens in new tab) suggests that post-pandemic asynchronous work is the new normal, meaning employees do not have to be online at the same time to stay productive. Sony is supporting employers with this transition by providing solutions, like the award-winning workplace management solution TEOS, which make asynchronous work possible and continues to connect employees with their organizations.

Sony’s booth will offer visitors the chance to speak to experts about industry trends including sustainability for the next generation and how businesses can prepare for the future of work.

Highlights from the Sony stand include: