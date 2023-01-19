Road to ISE 2023: Clear-Com to Highlight New IP-Based Intercom Products

Clear-Com returns to Barcelona for ISE 2023, where the company will showcase a broad range of intercom applications on Stand 5G820 in Hall 5. Offering innovative voice communications solutions for live events and performance venues, motorsports, theme parks, marine offshore, corporate communications production, and more, Clear-Com is distinguished by offering the widest range of intercom solutions for everything from a West End production to a network operation center to outer space exploration.

Visitors will be invited to explore the company’s diverse portfolio of intercom systems at the stand, including the award-winning Arcadia Central Station with HelixNet Digital Network Partyline integration, the new V-Series IrisX IP Panel, and a range of virtual intercom clients including the Agent-IC mobile app and Station-IC desktop client.

A popular choice for the largest and most complex live events, Arcadia is a scalable IP intercom platform bringing together HelixNet, FreeSpeak, Encore, other 2W/4W endpoints, and third-party Dante devices in a single, integrated system. Arcadia offers licensed-based scalability that allows it to meet numerous production needs, with support for over 100 beltpacks and up to 128 IP ports. Arcadia has already proven to be a perfect fit for rental applications like shareholder meetings and developer conferences with the right balance of flexibility to fit the unique workflow needs of event after event.

For applications requiring up to 200 beltpacks and the broadest range of point-to-point workflow options, Eclipse HX Digital Matrix offers unique tools to deliver efficiency. New features introduced in the EHX 13 update allow Eclipse to support systems of up to 200 FreeSpeak beltpacks in a single frame via E-IPA cards, ensuring support for even the largest and most complex projects including concert tours, opening and closing ceremonies, and global sporting events. Ideally suited for outdoor settings such as motorsports and festivals, Clear-Com’s new V-Series IrisX IP User Panel for Eclipse delivers thin-film-transistor (TFT) displays for brightness and enhanced resolution combined with low latency and high port capacity.

“ISE offers a great opportunity for us to connect face-to-face with users in a broad range of markets,” commented Chris Willis, senior vice president of sales for Clear-Com. “We pride ourselves on offering a solution for almost any application. Come visit us to learn more about what we can offer your business or project.”