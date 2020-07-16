Ricoh, Utelogy Partner on AV Managed Services for Workplaces

Ricoh has partnered with Utelogy to launch AV Managed Services, designed to give customers better control of their meeting room and workplace experience. Part of an integrated service delivery model and infrastructure, Ricoh’s AV Managed Services are tailored to help customers make best use of space, improve the employee experience, and achieve cost savings. The provision also helps businesses to realize low-touch working practices needed in the post-pandemic business world.

Services relating to AV remote control, monitoring, and troubleshooting have been created to keep workplaces running. The three packages from Ricoh—ranging from purely reactive response to remote monitoring, all the way to the most comprehensive option of proactive monitoring, control, and support—allow for smarter use of energy consumption, room booking functionality, and device management. They are each quick to deploy and underpinned by Ricoh’s extensive network of service engineers.

With a team of experts based at Ricoh’s AV Network Operations Center, customers are supported with dedicated skills, tools, and best practices in remote management. The facility forms a center of excellence and single point of contact to ease customer burden and provide a dependable resource. The support provided also includes an easy-to-use request tool with correspondence handled personally by staff based at the center.

“The current conditions are tough for businesses, regardless of size and industry,” said David Mills, CEO, Ricoh Europe. “Crucially, our track record of delivering as-a-service solutions and ability to offer global coverage means that customers receive leading managed services technology and support regardless of the challenges ahead.”

Ricoh is leveraging monitoring and control platform Utelogy to support customers in overcoming challenges brought about by the need for actionable intelligence. The platform supports Ricoh’s commitment to providing best-in-class user experience by proactively managing and monitoring the connected workplace.