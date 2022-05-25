RGB Spectrum Appoints New Director of Marketing

RGB Spectrum, a global leader in AV, announced the appointment of Courtney Mamuscia to director of marketing. Mamuscia has more than 20 years of experience in the high-technology, business-to-business industry working with enterprise organizations to start-up ventures leading and executing marketing programs.

Courtney Mamuscia (Image credit: RGB Spectrum)

Prior to joining RGB Spectrum, Mamuscia served as the chief marketing strategist for Compass Integrated Solutions, a boutique marketing and communications agency primarily focused on supporting businesses in the physical security industry. Prior to that, Mamuscia led marketing for Verint, a global organization focused on customer engagement, for their Fraud and Security division where she was responsible for the strategic planning and ongoing execution and management of campaigns and programs to drive awareness and emerge into new markets.

"We are thrilled to have a talented and driven marketer with a global expansion background on board to grow the RGB Spectrum brand," said Bob Marcus, CEO, RGB Spectrum. "Courtney’s knowledge in communications, branding and overall innovation will be key in expanding our position as the market leader in multi-domain video processing. We are excited to welcome Courtney to the RGB Spectrum team."

RGB Spectrum is a leading designer and manufacturer of mission-critical, real-time audio-visual solutions for a civilian, government and military client base. The company offers integrated hardware, software and control systems to satisfy the most demanding requirements.