Revolution Acoustics to Unveil New Pendant Speaker at ISE 2020

The What: Revolution Acoustics has re-designed its Pendant360 mount for the SSP6 Multiducer, bringing the "advantages and superior sound of the company’s immersive audio technology to rooms with open plenum spaces," according to the company.

The What Else: The Pendant360 offers clean aesthetics with no visible speaker grills or large hanging speaker structures; its 19-inch diameter, high-gloss white surface is paintable to blend completely into the background—or to be decorated as overhead art, at the designer’s discretion. Hanging height is adjustable. A single SSP6 Multiducer mounts on top of the unit and is not visible from below.

The Bottom Line: A single Pendant360 provides sonic coverage comparable to four conventional cone-style pendant speakers, with no dropouts or hot spots. Applications include background music, paging, and sound masking.

The product can be seen on Stand 7-V180 at ISE 2020.

