Review: Sony SRG-X400 and SRG-XB25 Cameras

Two different form factors, but both models deliver high-quality 4K imagery.
The SRG-XB25, available in a white or black housing, offers a 25x optical zoom. (Image credit: Sony)
By Jeremy Caldera
The Sony SRG-X400 and SRG-XB25 are two of the latest products in the line of Sony professional cameras, and they bring a level of quality that you would expect from Sony. Each is a 4K/60p IP-capable camera with a 1/2.5 Exmor R CMOS sensor for use in a wide variety of applications. Each produces a rich picture and is easily controlled.
The SRG-X400 is a versatile PTZ camera that offers a wide angle of 70 degrees and a high-resolution lens, which offers up to 40x zoom in HD or 30x in 4K. Such a wide range makes the camera capable of being used in a variety of applications—including I-MAG, lecture capture, streaming video and more—both as an IP camera as well as a professional AV camera.
The camera features 4K output via HDMI or streaming and HD output via the streaming output, 3G-SDI, or HDMI ports. Added NDI support makes this unit even more versatile. The PTZ functionality of the SRG-X400 is very smooth. The X400 is also labeled as Cisco Webex compatible, though I did not test it that feature.
The SRG-XB25 is a compact box camera housed in a robust casing. Although it does not pan or tilt, the powerful 25x optical zoom provides crisp, detailed 4K images on both the HDMI and streaming outputs. The unit does not have NDI or 3G-SDI like the X400, but its size allows it to blend in with its environment. When used in a broadcast environment, the camera features a convenient tally light.
Both cameras offering IP VISCA and RS-422 VISCA, allowing them to be easily controlled by almost any control unit or third-party automation system. The web interface allows for a wide variety of control and setup functions. Both feature PoE for simpler installation and lower cost of required infrastructure. Each camera also includes a line/mic audio input.
Overall, I was impressed with the picture quality, even in low light. Each camera handled noise very well. Setup was easy right out of the box, with an intuitive interface for even the advanced settings in the web UI.
Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I is an expert in the professional audiovisual industry with over 25 years of experience. Currently a senior vice president of audiovisual technology at Pearl Technology, a leader in AV and IT services based in Peoria, IL, Caldera specializes in the planning and design of audiovisual systems, organizational management, employee motivation, and the development of corporate standards and business growth strategies. Caldera is also a partner at BNCO Consulting and Top Shelf Digital Media.
Caldera is passionate about sharing his knowledge with others. He worked with his alma mater, Columbia College, to form a partnership with the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) to develop an Audiovisual Systems Integration concentration within the college’s Audio Arts and Acoustics department. This partnership served as a model for what is now a major tenant of the AVIXA Foundation, which provides access to skills education, career pathways, and hands-on experiences to inspire the next generation of leaders in AV.
Caldera is an active volunteer both within the pro AV industry and his community. He previously served as the chair of AVIXA’s Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Certification Program where he oversaw the development and administration of CTS, CTS-D, and CTS-I certifications. From 2017 to 2019, Caldera was a member of AVIXA’s Leadership Search Committee which appoints and develops mentors to serve on the AVIXA Board of Directors. He also is the chair of the committee for the renewal of the AVIXA/ANSI 2M standard. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Junior Achievement of Central Illinois and the Morton Premier Soccer Club.
Caldera holds a B.A. in Audio Arts and Acoustics from Columbia College, and has won several industry and community awards and honors, including: Systems Contractor News Hall of Fame (2021); iBi’s Peoria Top 40 Leaders under 40 (2017), the NSCA’s Randy Vaughan Founders Award (2017), AVIXA’s Educator of the Year (2017), Commercial Integrator’s 40 under 40 (2015), and AVIXA’s Young Professional Award (2015).