Review: Sony SRG-X400 and SRG-XB25 Cameras

By Jeremy Caldera

The Sony SRG-X400 and SRG-XB25 are two of the latest products in the line of Sony professional cameras, and they bring a level of quality that you would expect from Sony. Each is a 4K/60p IP-capable camera with a 1/2.5 Exmor R CMOS sensor for use in a wide variety of applications. Each produces a rich picture and is easily controlled.

The SRG-X400, also available in black or white, offers a wide viewing angle of approximately 70 degrees (Image credit: Sony)

The SRG-X400 is a versatile PTZ camera that offers a wide angle of 70 degrees and a high-resolution lens, which offers up to 40x zoom in HD or 30x in 4K. Such a wide range makes the camera capable of being used in a variety of applications—including I-MAG, lecture capture, streaming video and more—both as an IP camera as well as a professional AV camera.

The camera features 4K output via HDMI or streaming and HD output via the streaming output, 3G-SDI, or HDMI ports. Added NDI support makes this unit even more versatile. The PTZ functionality of the SRG-X400 is very smooth. The X400 is also labeled as Cisco Webex compatible, though I did not test it that feature.

The SRG-XB25 is a compact box camera housed in a robust casing. Although it does not pan or tilt, the powerful 25x optical zoom provides crisp, detailed 4K images on both the HDMI and streaming outputs. The unit does not have NDI or 3G-SDI like the X400, but its size allows it to blend in with its environment. When used in a broadcast environment, the camera features a convenient tally light.

Both cameras offering IP VISCA and RS-422 VISCA, allowing them to be easily controlled by almost any control unit or third-party automation system. The web interface allows for a wide variety of control and setup functions. Both feature PoE for simpler installation and lower cost of required infrastructure. Each camera also includes a line/mic audio input.

Overall, I was impressed with the picture quality, even in low light. Each camera handled noise very well. Setup was easy right out of the box, with an intuitive interface for even the advanced settings in the web UI.