Sony Electronics Launches Collaborative Alliances Program

Sony Electronics has announced a program to enhance the power and interconnectedness of its professional AV solutions through alliances with leading hardware and software providers.

Sony says that its “Collaborative Alliances” program will allow it to offer even more compelling capabilities by providing integrated solutions through alignment with industry leaders among a variety of categories and applications.

In order to effectively represent the wide-ranging partner ecosystem, Sony will prioritize its focus on integrating and optimizing hardware and software solutions that meet the needs of channel partners, resellers, integrators and consultants serving corporate, education, government, healthcare, faith, retail, entertainment and transportation verticals—and ultimately end users.

“By working collaboratively with the best and most innovative brands in the pro AV space, we’re approaching each alliance as an opportunity to combine our collective strengths and expertise to become a powerful community,” said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division president, Sony Electronics. “As we seek to enhance the functionality and increase the interoperability of Sony’s industry-standard AV technology, we’re enabling our community to use impactful digital signage, video collaboration and unified communications platforms to engage customers in an even more dynamic and connected manner, while offering our users valuable, all-inclusive and cost-conscious solutions for a range of scenarios.”

One recent partnership, with interactive specialist TSItouch, brought infrared multi-touch technology to Sony’s BZ40H series BRAVIA 4K HDR displays.

Learn more about Sony’s Collaborative Alliances program and participants at pro.sony/alliances. If you’re interested in exploring a potential alliance, contact pro.info@sony.com.