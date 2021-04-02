Renkus-Heinz Launches New Website

Renkus-Heinz has launched a new website focused on providing partners with increased support options, expansive product details, and multiple installation examples across key verticals. Additional technical documentation, including Bim/Revit data, is also available.

“Over the past few years, Renkus-Heinz has made a point of helping our partners put sound where they want it most,” said Jim Mobley, vice president of operations at Renkus-Heinz. “The redesign of the Renkus-Heinz website continues that mission by offering tools that help professional sound experts place sound with precision on an audience.”

The site now offers additional documentation and data for nearly 250 different Renkus-Heinz products—including beam steerable solutions, point source loudspeakers, line arrays, floor monitors, subs, amps, software offerings, and most legacy products.

An improved loudspeaker recommendation form is also available, which accepts document upload and provides systems designers with EASE modeling, system drawings, floor plans, long and cross sections, and other system recommendations.

Renkus-Heinz is also soliciting submissions for completed projects that will be featured on the new website. The redesigned site is live at www.renkus-heinz.com.