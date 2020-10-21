Remote Learning and Cyber Risk: Educators Must Address Security Concerns (Campus Safety)

"COVID-19 has fundamentally impacted just about every aspect of daily life around the world, but for all these changes, people and systems have largely proven to be quite adaptable."—Source: Campus Safety

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the increased reliance on soft-codecs and digital tools for remote collaboration, and the demand for tech to be quickly and easily accessible, cyber risks are spiking. Every team is stretched to the limit, but data security can't fall by the wayside. This Campus Safety Magazine article raises critical issues and risk management.