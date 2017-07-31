Registration Opens for SXSW

Registration for South by Southwest 2018 opens on Tuesday, August 1 at 10:00am CT.



Last week SXSW announced the first round of speakers, including Keynote Speakers Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins, psychotherapist and best-selling author Esther Perel, and technology entrepreneur and quantum computing expert whurley. Featured Speakers for 2018 include space entrepreneur Bob Richards, Kaiser Permanente CEO Bernard J. Tyson, Empowering a Billion Women by 2020 chairman and CEO Ingrid Vanderveldt, artist and poet Cleo Wade, and founder of the Future Today Institute Amy Webb.SXSW Film alumni can save $200 on the lowest published Film registration rate when redeeming their code by September 9, which can be found here.