Registration Open for Almo Pro A/V's E4 Tour

Almo Professional A/V has opened registration and revealed details surrounding its spring 2017 E4 AV Tour, which comes to Chicago on March 22 and San Jose on April 19.



The E4 program offers AV professionals a full day of educational sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units (RUs) as well as exclusive access to the newest AV products and services.

“Our spring E4s incorporate a rich learning platform with inspiring education from the brightest minds in the industry,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “Attendees tell us one of the main reasons our E4 events are so powerful is because they are able to take their E4 knowledge and immediately use it to impact their daily operations. Our 2017 theme is ‘What Will Your Lightbulb Moment Be?’ because we witness this all day long at E4 – that instant when a new idea is born. We see it in the exhibit hall around the new products, we hear it around the tables at lunch and we watch attendees experience these moments in our workshops.”

“E4 attendees have also expressed great interest in the topic of IoT, so we created a special conference that focuses on opportunities in this field,” added Craigmyle.

The IoT conference includes the following:

•Session on how digitalization and IoT have changed the way the world works. (1 RU)

•Session on IoT in the real world. (1 RU)

•Lunch Roundtable Discussion to exchange ideas on the positive influence of IoT in the AV community, how to talk to end users, and IoT and security concerns.

•Panel Discussion to take a deep dive into the challenges that the AV community needs to understand as a result of IoT.

•Exhibit Hall Tour in which attendees will take a fun, interactive look at some of the best products on the floor that relate to IoT.

By partnering with InfoComm, Almo Pro A/V is able to offer an entire day of CTS-certified courses. E4 will begin with a keynote session led by Gary Kayye, industry consultant and founder of rAVe Publications, who will deliver a discussion on 4K in true 4K, which is being streamed live on Facebook . Kayye will then give up to 30 attendees a “backstage pass” to learn firsthand about the 4K system being used at E4.

Courses available on the spring E4 tour include:

•HDBaseT Installer Expert Program with ATEN (1.5 RU) San Jose only

•Creative Video Wall Designs (1 RU) San Jose only

•OLED The Curve of the Future (1 RU)

•Encouraging Interaction in the World of “Me”: Using Interactive LCDs for Productivity (1 RU)

•Content Creation for Digital Signage (1 RU)

•Designing Commercial Audio Systems for Maximum Performance & Profit (1 RU)

•Dante Audio Networking Fundamentals (1 RU)

E4 Experience workshops are available on a first come, first served basis and allow for hands-on experience. The spring tour's workshops include:

•Introduction to Interactive Digital Signage: Learn how to easily create interactive content for digital signs using BrightSign’s BrightAuthor software. (1 CTS RU)

•The Business Case and Technical Advantage for Collaboration: Learn to use and sell all the technical capabilities of the Barco ClickShare products. (1 CTS RU)

•Samsung Showcase: The exclusive interactive demo room features a creative mix of indoor SMART LED signage, semi-outdoor high ambient light displays for storefronts, outdoor displays certified to withstand the elements, as well as a videowall, a mirror display and 4K displays.