Red Rocks Amphitheatre Features Highest Resolution Outdoor Video In Colorado

Red Rocks Amphitheatre has continued a partnership with Daktronics for new 8-millimeter LED video display panels at their location in Morrison, Colorado, the highest resolution outdoor video displays in the state. The portable LED panels were delivered and hung in place in April.



“This display is important for providing information and enhancing the fan experience at Red Rocks,” said Tad Bowman, venue manager at Red Rocks. “It’s a technology that fits in perfectly with the natural beauty of Colorado’s most beautiful concert venue.”

The new panels feature 8-millimeter line spacing for increased resolution and image quality. They are combined to form a display measuring approximately 14.5 feet high by 20.5 feet wide to hang near the main stage of the Red Rocks Amphitheatre to bring an added visual element to events. The display can show live and recorded video as well as other animated content and special messages such as amber alerts and storm warnings.

“Red Rocks Amphitheater is treasured by the state of Colorado and the entertainment industry as a whole,” said Eric Cain, Daktronics sales representative. “Visitors enjoy concerts, high school graduations and yoga sessions while tourists from all over the world come to admire all that Red Rocks has to offer. This new high-resolution video display will provide these visitors a clear, crisp image that will only add to the beautiful atmosphere. We are honored to play a small part in the memories created at this venue.”

The previous displays stayed in place at the Denver Coliseum between the order and delivery of the displays for Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Daktronics was able to provide a temporary solution until the new product arrived on site.