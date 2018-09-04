RCF Group Acquires EAW

RCF Group is acquiring Eastern Acoustics Works (EAW) from Loud Audio, a portfolio company of Transom Capital Group.

RCF Group, with Headquarters in Reggio Emilia and Bologna and subsidiaries in U.S. and Europe, operates under the companies RCF and AEB Industriale (dB Technologies) and is adding EAW to further become an international leader in designing, producing and selling products and systems for professional audio and public address installations.

“Since their early days, the two companies have been very close with RCF supplying professional drivers to EAW,” said Arturo Vicari, CEO of RCF Group. “Both brands successfully expanded around the world and their histories were often linked. Finally, we can look at a bright future together. Even though EAW will remain a totally independent company, being part of our group will provide EAW with the necessary investments and focus for a fast and solid growth. We are very proud to have EAW with us.”

“For those who love EAW it is difficult to imagine a better scenario,” TJ Smith, president of EAW. “From the first moment this possibility started to materialize it has been clear that joining forces with RCF Group is a great opportunity for EAW. This transaction is a true recognition of what the brand represents, its potential, as well as the team we have built over recent years. With gratitude to the long list of those that built EAW over its 40-year history, we look forward to the exciting time in front of us.”

CapM Advisors acted as financial advisor to RCF Group. Studio Legale Chiomenti and Good Procter LLP served as legal counsel to RCF Group. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Loud and Transom Capital Group.