Quinn Rice Joins Daktronics AV Sales Team

Daktronics of Brookings, SD welcomes Quinn Rice to the company’s AV sales team to serve customers in the South Central and Southeast regions of the United States. Rice will focus on direct-view and narrow pixel pitch (NPP) LED solutions for this customer base.

Quinn Rice (Image credit: Daktronics)

“As the need continues to increase for digital signage and audiovisual solutions in more and more applications, we’re bolstering our ability to deliver these types of direct-view and uniquely-designed LED solutions,” said Jim Vasgaard, Daktronics national AV sales manager. “We’re continually seeing new and innovative uses for LED technology to help catch viewers' attention and really make a visual impact that they remember and want to experience again and again.”

Quinn brings multiple decades of experience in the audiovisual industry to the Daktronics team. His previous roles delivered on desired customer outcomes in enterprise, corporate, government, and education markets.

Daktronics NPP product line features pixel spacings ranging from 2.5-millimeters down to 0.7-millimeters to meet the specific needs of audiovisual customers in multiple applications.