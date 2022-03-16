Daktronics Key Accounts Sales Team Welcomes Nichole Gerlach

The demand for digital signage is on the rise and Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, recently added Nichole Gerlach to the key accounts sales team. Her supervisor, Greg Breyfogle, is confident that Gerlach will help “prospects and customers understand how our applications will help them achieve their business goals.”

In her new role, she will introduce QSRs and convenience stores to a new asset for their marketing mix: LED and LCD displays. Gerlach says that digital signage, whether indoors or out, has the power to, “influence buying decisions, enhance brand image and elevate the customer experience,” and she wants to share that with businesses to lead them to success.

Gerlach brings 20 years of sales expertise to the table. Before Daktronics, she helped hospitals and clinics find practical solutions to provide patients with the best possible experience. She intends to apply the same compassionate mentality when helping businesses maximize their ROI with digital signage.

“I'm excited to have Nichole on board,” said Breyfogle. “Her experience and passion for bringing success to her customers will shine through. The skillset she brings with relationship building and asking the right questions will help her customers solve business challenges they face today.”