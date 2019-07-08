QSC Launches Firmware v2.0 for TouchMix-30 Pro Digital Mixer

The What: QSC has introduced the firmware v2.0 update to its TouchMix-30 Pro compact digital mixer. The firmware v2.0 aims to further satisfy the needs of demanding professionals with a comprehensive feature enhancements.

The What Else: Improvements include new custom fader banks function supporting three fader banks assignment, each for eight channels, that are saved as part of a Mixer Scene; the capability to interface with third-party external control surfaces with motorized faders (QSC has verified operation with iCon Platform M+, Behringer XTouch Compact, and PreSonus FaderPort 8 control surfaces); 28 new instruments presets (cajon, accordion, harmonica, ukulele, cello, clarinet, various percussions and more). In addition, CP Series Compact Powered Loudspeakers Presets are available directly in the mixer as well as CP8 and CP12 loudspeakers’ input gain settings recommendations.

“Listening and responding to the needs of our customers has always been a priority for QSC,” said Jon Graves, QSC mixer product manager. “Already proven as an incredible tool to help users achieve great results, with this new firmware, the TouchMix-30 Pro is now far and away the absolute best-in-class small format digital mixer on the market today. We’re really proud of the effort and know our customers will appreciate the new functionalities.”

The Bottom Line: Well suited for production professionals, musicians, and bands as well as live performance venues, the TouchMix-30 Pro’s 32 mixing channels (24 mic/Line, 6 line, stereo USB) and 16 outputs offer signal management flexibility for a wide range of applications. Advanced features such as Class-A microphone preamplifiers, Anti-Feedback and Room Tuning Wizards, two independent 24- channels Automatic Microphone Mixers, two real-time analyzers (RTA), patch matrix, 32-channel direct- to-external-drive recording and DAW interface with Mac OS and Windows computers make the TouchMix-30 Pro equally competent as both a professional live sound or recording system.