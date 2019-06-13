QSC Celebrates 10 Years of Q-SYS

QSC is using its appearance at InfoComm 2019 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Q-SYS Ecosystem, introduced at InfoComm 2009. The milestone represents a decade of continuous development and innovation of the software-based audio, video and control ecosystem built with standard IT technology.

“We had a vision to create a software-based system that incorporated not only audio, but also made video and control more accessible, which is why we originally called the project ‘INTEVAC 3000’ for ‘integrated video, audio and control,’” said John Britton, chief architect, Installed Systems, and one of the original architects of Q-SYS.

“We focused the first stages of Q-SYS development on large, complex, demanding projects like stadiums, cruise ships, and airports, all of which could benefit from a networked audio solution,” Britton added. “As the industry matured, and off-the-shelf IT technology continued to evolve, we’ve enhanced and expanded the Q-SYS Ecosystem to accommodate a broader range of installations, particularly smaller meeting rooms, and replaced dedicated video and control processors with a single integrated solution. It’s been exciting to see Q-SYS change how integrators design and deploy AV systems, and how end users communicate and collaborate as a result.”

[InfoComm Inspo: QSC, by Megan A. Dutta, May 22, 2019]

QSC says that over the last 10 years, it has shipped tens of thousands of Q-SYS Core processors and end points, and introduced several industry-leading breakthroughs. These efforts have allowed integrators to direct their talents toward creating better AV experiences, and IT professionals to confidently embrace AV&C within their enterprise.

Among QSC’s achievements, the company:

Migrated hardware-based features to the software layer such as VoIP, AEC, audio and video bridging, and third-party control (that typically required additional hardware).

Deployed AV&C software onto Dell standard off-the-shelf servers.

Reimagined control with the introduction of software feature licensing, as well as GUI-based programming tools that lower the barriers of entry for control.

Added native networked-based video distribution and web conference connectivity, optimized for the meeting room.

Introduced a software-based Dante implementation on Intel chipsets to enable native Dante networked audio integration.

At InfoComm 2019, QSC will demonstrate the next chapter of Q-SYS and the value of a standards-based AV ecosystem with the North American debut of Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager. This cloud-based platform provides remote management capabilities for all native Q-SYS devices and connected third-party devices. In an effort to reduce AV support costs and increase AV system uptime, Enterprise Manager leverages Q-SYS technology to provide visibility and control of all connected AV devices across an enterprise in real time, securely, from anywhere across the globe. Furthermore, Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager offers API integration to external IT management platforms, software and systems, providing access to consolidated AV&C data to enable powerful, actionable AV insights across the IT enterprise.

[50 Years of Embracing Change at QSC, by Mary Bakija, May 24, 2018]

“Over the last six years, the Q-SYS Ecosystem has not only established itself and transformed the industry, it has also impacted the trajectory of QSC as a company,” explained TJ Adams, senior director product management, Installed Systems, QSC. “Q-SYS has allowed us to embrace our new IT customer and present a more holistic approach to customer lifetime value. This next phase of the Q-SYS Ecosystem, and its deeper integration with the IT enterprise, will provide access to powerful new types of AV data that has the potential to create new value and transform the economics of our industry.”